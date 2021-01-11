Fajr Soldier of the Revolution picks 12 street plays 

TEHRAN – The 39th Fajr International Theater Festival has selected 12 plays for the Soldier of the Revolution, a section dedicated to street theater, the organizers announced on Monday.

The plays have been selected by a team of the stage artists Tohid Masumi, Saeid Kheirollahi and Mohammad Larti.

“Those Years” by director Bahareh Saeidinia, “His is Champion Akbar” by Mostafa Dehasht and Bahar Bordbar, “Cocoon of the Revolution” by Puya Emami, “Life with the Taste of Gunpowder” by Mojtaba Khalili and “In the Name of” by Akbar Qahremani are among the plays.

Also included are “The Ring” by Nesa Soleimani, “General” by Saeid Badini, “Soldier of the Commander” by Amin Purmand, “Commander of the Shrine” by Amir Amini, “Messenger” by Hessameddin Iranmanesh, “No One Is a Man like You” by Behnam Kaveh and “When Hell Freezes Over” by Mehrdad Kavus Hosseini.

The festival will be running from January 30 to February 9 this year.

According to the director of the festival, Hossein Mosafer Astaneh, the international competition of the 2021 edition of the event will not be held due to a spike in coronavirus cases around the globe.

“There will be no international section for the 39th edition of the festival, because most of the theater companies around the world are currently closed,” Mosafer Astaneh has earlier said.

He said that several overseas troupes and stage experts will be invited to organize workshops or performances but the festival cannot be considered an international event.

These days in which Tehran has turned from a high-risk red zone into an orange and yellow, and the theaters will also reopen, the festival will likely host several stage performances with limited numbers in audiences, Mosafer Astaneh has said.

Many international festivals and movie theaters around the world have been shut down amid the pandemic.

Photo: A file photo shows a troupe performing in the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex. (Honaronline/Mojtaba Arabzadeh)

