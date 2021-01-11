Iranian exemplary exporters honored

TEHRAN – Iran’s 24th National Export’s Day ceremony was held on Monday at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) during which the country’s top exporters were introduced and honored.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials including First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini, ICCIMA board members, some MPs, and representatives of the private sector.

This is the first time that the ICCIMA is directly in charge of selecting and introducing the country’s top exporters.

According to ICCIMA Vice Chairman Ali Mollaei, one of the measures taken by the ICCIMA to select this year’s top exporters was correspondence with private sector export organizations, chambers of commerce across the country, as well as joint chambers of commerce.

A working group comprised of the representatives from the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Industry Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Program and Budget Organization (PBO), Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran, Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC), and related organizations was also formed in this regard, the official explained.

After obtaining and determining the necessary criteria by the mentioned working group, public calls for nominees were announced and applicants were registered.

In the admission process, a total of 822 applicants applied for the title, of which 568 companies active in a variety of fields including industry, mining, agriculture, food, and services were finally registered, Mollaei added.

TPO was previously the main body in charge of evaluating and selecting the country’s top exporters and ICCIMA only collaborated with the mentioned organization.

Based on an agreement reached in the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020), TPO decided to task ICCIMA with the selection of the best exporting companies on the national and provincial scale and TPO would supervise the process.

The decision was made for the maximum participation and cooperation of TPO with the private sector representatives (ICCIMA members) in selecting the country’s top exporters.

EF/MA