Alumina powder production rises 1.8%

TEHRAN- Production of alumina powder in Iran increased 1.8 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20, 2020), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Production of alumina powder reached 175,300 tons during the nine-month period of this year, while it was 172,100 tons in the same time span of the previous year.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

