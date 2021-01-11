Abadan to host Arabian horse festival 

TEHRAN – The southwestern Iranian city of Abadan will be hosting a horse festival dedicated to the pure Arabian breeds of the animal.

The festival, which is sponsored by Arvand Free Trade Zone, will be held in the month of Esfand (beginning on Feb. 19), and in close collaboration with the Equestrian Federation of Iran, IRNA reported on Monday.

“In order to improve the quality of holding this festival, we intend to hire foreign juries for judging, as in the previous period, and if the Equestrian Federation approves, foreign judges will be invited,” a local official said.

A breed that originated on the Arabian Peninsula, the Arabian or Arab horse is one of the most easily recognizable horse breeds in the world. The breed exhibits a distinctive head shape and high tail carriage.

It is also one of the oldest breeds, with archaeological evidence of horses in West Asia that resemble modern Arabians dating back 4,500 years. Throughout history, Arabian horses have spread around the world by both war and trade, used to improve other breeds by adding speed, refinement, endurance, and strong bone. Today, Arabian bloodlines are found in almost every modern breed of riding horse.

ABU/AFM