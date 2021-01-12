Iran’s crude steel output rises 13% in 11 months yr/yr: WSA

TEHRAN- Production of crude steel (steel ingot) in Iran has risen 13 percent during January-November, 2020, according to a report released by the World Steel Association (WSA).

It is while the crude steel output in the world has decreased 1.3 percent in the mentioned time span, IRNA reported.

The WSA’s report said that Iran has produced 26.369 million tons of crude steel during the 11-month period of 2020, while the figure was 23 million tons in the same time span of 2019.

The country’s monthly crude steel output stood at 2.575 million tons in November 2020, rising 14 percent from 2.256 million tons in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the recent data released by the Iranian sources show that production of steel ingot in the country has increased 8.3 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020) compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Over 21.65 million tons of steel ingot was produced during the nine-month period of the present year, while the figure was 19.98 million tons in the same time span of the previous year.

Production of steel ingot in Iran is expected to surpass 30 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Darioush Esmaili has announced.

Saying that Iran is currently the world’s 10th biggest steel producer, the official underscored that the country is planning to rise to 8th place by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (starts in March 2025).

