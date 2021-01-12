Qom named national city of handmade rings

TEHRAN –Qom, Iran’s second holiest city after Mashhad, has recently been designated as the national city of handmade rings.

Almost 1,200 crafters and artisans are active in the production of handmade jewelry and rings in workshops across the province, Qom’s governor-general has announced.

The semi-precious stone mines, which are scattered across the province, is also one of Qom’s potential to be developed in this field of handicrafts, Bahram Sarmast said on Monday.

Besides domestic travelers, foreign tourists, who are mostly from Arab countries and the Persian Gulf littoral states, are the main customers of these handmade products, the official added.

Last July deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian announced that such national status can help promote Qom becoming a principal “brand” in this field of handicraft.

Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage at the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.



ABU/AFM



