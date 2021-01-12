Some $1.3m paid to support tourism businesses in West Azarbaijan 

TEHRAN – The Iranian government has paid more than 57 billion rials (over $1.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) in loans to the tourism businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020).

The loans have been paid to over 180 tourism-related units and handicrafts workshops to prevent business closures as well as create sustainable employment, the deputy provincial tourism chief, Mohammad Abdoli, said on Tuesday.

He also noted that four tourism-related projects worth 375 billion rials ($8.9 million) are planned to be implemented across the province. The mentioned projects will generate job opportunities for 70 people, the official added.

Government’s care and support packages

In late October, the deputy tourism chief, Vali Teymouri, announced that a new support package was approved to pay loans to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Depending on the type and activity of the businesses, they could benefit from at least 160 million rials ($3,800 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to nine billion rials ($214,000) of bank loans with a 12-percent interest rate, he said.

The loans would be allocated to tourist guides, travel agencies, tourism transport companies, tourism educational institutions, eco-lodges and traditional accommodations, hotels, apartment hotels, motels, and guesthouses as well as traditional accommodation centers, tourism complexes, and recreational centers, the official explained.

ABU/AFM