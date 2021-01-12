Relief foundation creates 210,000 jobs for the deprived

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation created 210,000 direct and indirect jobs for the deprived since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2020), IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The number of jobs generated over the aforementioned period shows a 25 percent rise compared to the same period last year, Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki, deputy head of the Foundation stated.

Out of 210,000, some 150,000 jobs have been created directly and the rest indirectly, he added.

According to Abdolmaleki, a total of 40 trillion (nearly $950 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been spent to create 150,000 direct jobs.

Last year (March 2019-March 2020), the Foundation launched about 33 percent of the country's employment projects, Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Foundation, said in August 2020.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation works to provide employment in deprived areas and empowers financially struggling families, other services such as building or buying housing, cultural services, medical services, and other facilities are provided, for example, in the field of treatment, more than 80,000 patients of incurable diseases are currently under the Foundation’s coverage.

FB/MG