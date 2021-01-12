Iranian coronavirus vaccine enters second stage of human trial

TEHRAN – The second dose of the Iranian coronavirus vaccine was injected into three volunteers, who were tested for the first time two weeks ago, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was unveiled and injected into three volunteers during a ceremony on December 29, 2020.

The daughter of Mohammad Mokhber, the head of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was the first volunteer who received the vaccine, and two senior managers of the Headquarters.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 14 people so far, and this number should reach 56 people in the clinical study phase.

Each volunteer will have the second injection two weeks after the first injection and under the necessary medical care, the safety of the vaccine must be approved by the doctors and specialists 28 days after the last injection, then the second phase of the human trial will get started.

After vaccination, the candidates must remain in quarantine for a week to a month to show the side effects of the vaccine. In the meantime, the test results are checked several times for blood and cellular immunity.

After the results of the study are determined, the second stage begins with the injection in 500 people, and after 28 days, the third phase begins with mass production.

Hojjat Niki-Maleki head of the information center of Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, said by the next six months, vaccine production will reach up to 12 million doses per month.

Mostafa Ghane'ei, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, said that the domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine will probably be injected into the whole population by September 23.

