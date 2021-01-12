Naft Masjed Solyman join IPL top seven

TEHRAN – Naft Masjed Soleyman joined Iran Professional League favorites after defeating Shahr Khodro in Matchday 11 of the competition on Tuesday.

Mojtaba Hosseini’s team defeated visiting Shahr Khodro 3-1 at the Behnam Mohammadi Stadium.

Sasan Hosseini was on target twice and Mohammadmehdi Mohhebi also scored for Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Amin Ghaseminejhad pulled a goal back for Shahr Khodro in the final minutes of the match.

The victory helped Naft Masjed Soleyman move to IPL top seven.

Sanat Naft lead the table with 21 points, six points ahead of Naft Masjed Soleyman.