Esteghlal defender Hrvoje Milic leaves Iran

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defender Hrvoje Milic left Tehran early Tuesday in protest of his lack of playing time.

The 31-year-old player had been sidelined by Esteghlal coach Mahmoud Fekri for several matches.

“Now, it’s not a good time to interview but I returned to Croatia with a heart full of sorrow. I have always done my duty and I have been always committed to Esteghlal’s shirt,” Milic said.

The left back, who is suspected of doping, has left Tehran Tuesday morning to return his country.

The local media have reported that Esteghlal have failed to meet their financial commitment.