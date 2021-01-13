Rouhani to inaugurate 60 projects worth €598m in free, special zones on Thursday

TEHRAN- President Rouhani will inaugurate 60 projects worth 30 trillion rials (about €585 million) plus €13 million in some of the free trade zones and special economic zones of the country through video conference on Thursday, Morteza Bank, the secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council, announced.

Bank said that the projects to be put into operation in two free zones and four special zones will create jobs for 3,223 persons, IRNA reported.

Of the 60 mentioned projects, 18 projects worth 8.175 trillion rials (about €154 million) will be put into operation in Anzali Free Trade-Industrial Zone in the north of Iran, the managing director of Anzali Free Zone Organization announced.

The projects will be put into operation in the industrial-production sector as well as port and tourism infrastructures of the zone, Mohammad-Vali Rouzbehan said, adding the projects, which are implemented through private sector’s investment, have created direct and indirect jobs for 1,193 persons.

Located in Gilan Province, north of Iran, Anzali Free Trade-Industrial Zone is the sole free zone in the southern part of the Caspian Sea with an area of 9,400 hectares and 40 kilometers shoreline.

It is one of the country’s seven free trade-industrial zones.

The data released by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs show that 89.843 trillion rials (about $2.139 billion) of domestic investment has been made in Iran’s special economic zones during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020), which has been 173 percent more than the figure of its preceding year.

MA/MA