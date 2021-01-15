Steel export surpasses $2.1b in 9 months

TEHRAN- Iran has exported 5.6 million tons of steel valued at $2.179 billion during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020), according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The IRICA data put the country’s monthly steel export at 839,000 tons worth $354 million in the ninth month of this year.

A study of the value of steel exports in the first nine months of this year shows that billet and bloom with a share of 47 percent in the mentioned period had the largest share of exports and then slab had a share of about 27 percent.

