Tehran Intl. Short Film Festival to open on Wednesday

TEHRAN – The 37th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) will open on Wednesday.

All the nine movie theaters at the Iran Mall, a new major trade center in Tehran, will be dedicated to the festival, which will be running for five days with a limited number of visitors.

The short films will also stream online for filmgoers during the event, and winners will be announced on January 25.

In a press release published on Saturday, the deputy director of the center, Akbar Tashakorinia, said that the cineplex of the center will dedicate all its energy to better host the festival.

“I think the festival is an important event for Iran’s film industry. It is a festival to discover and introduce talents, and this is the first time the mall is hosting a festival and we hope we can do our best while we try to observe the health protocols and social distancing during the event,” he remarked.

Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur, Mohammadreza Delpak, Nasser Safarian, Esmaeil Monsef, Bahram Tavakkoli, Ruhollah Hejazi, Roqiyeh Tavakkoli, Ashkan Rahgozar and Hamidreza Lotfian are the jury members for the national competition.

“Brotherhood”, a co-production between Canada and Tunisia by Canada-based Tunisian director Meryam Joobeur, received the grand prize in the international competition of the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival in Tehran in November 2019.

The film is about the tensions within a Tunisian family when their older son, who has been away for several years, returns home with a new Syrian wife who wears a full niqab, igniting his father’s suspicions that his son has been fighting for ISIS.

Photo: A poster for the 37th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF).

