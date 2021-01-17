New eco-lodge units to come on stream in northcentral Iran 

TEHRAN - New eco-lodge units will be added to the traditional hospitality sector of Damghan, an ancient town situated in Semnan province, north-central Iran.

The units will be formed out of four historical mansions, which are currently being renovated and restored in Damghan with an average of 80 percent of completion so far, the provincial tourism chief has said.

These historical rural houses are being restored based on local architectural standards to preserve their traditional styles and originality, Mehdi Jamal announced on Sunday.

Establishing eco-lodge units could help boost tourism in the region, which leads to economic prosperity in the post-coronavirus era, the official added.

Last June, the official announced that the number of eco-lodge units across the province is planned to be increased in near future. Increasing the number of eco-lodge units will strengthen and promote the region’s tourism potential, the official explained.

Last November, the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan referred to the eco-lodges inaugurated across the country and noted that increasing the number of units could create job opportunities in rural areas and boost tourist arrivals in these regions.

He also noted that promoting ecotourism can help reverse migration and attract more foreign tourists. Apart from eco-lodge units, there are also boutique hotels and traditional accommodation centers which could flourish the tourism sector and provide infrastructure in these regions, Mounesan mentioned.

The tourism ministry has set a target to help build 2,000 eco-lodges by 2021, believing such guest houses could cater to sustainable development and job creation in the countryside and rural areas.

The culturally-diverse country never disappoints visitors when it comes to eco-tourism, sightseeing, and even tribal tourism as it is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

