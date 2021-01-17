What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Mehdi Mashayekhi named “Brick Art” is on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 26 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Mina Naderi is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition entitled “Punctum” at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until January 26 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is showcasing paintings by Atefeh Hosseini in an exhibition titled “Naoborot”.

The exhibit runs until January 20 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Paintings by Qasem Hajizadeh, Rana FArnud, Farshid Maleki, Farah Osuli, Alireza Espahbod, Mohammad-Ebrahim Jafari and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Sanctuary” will run until February 2 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.



Photo

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos by Mahur Zahrai.

The exhibit named “First Exercise: Decay” will run until January 22 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.

* Photos by a large number of renowned Iranian photographers, including Alfred Yaqubzadeh, Kiarang Alai, Parham Didevar, Mehdi Monem, Marzieh Khorsand, and Jamshid Bairami, are currently on display in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 3 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.



Painting/sculpture

* A collection of sculptures and paintings by Parvaneh Enadi is on display in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition “In Search of Meaning” will be running until January 20 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Yalda Jokar, Maryam Zahedi, Nasim Naraqian, Mandana Nobakht, Zeinab Ahmadi, Maryam Emadi, and Behzad Abdi, is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until January 19 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Artworks in various media by Mehryar Hashemi, Samaneh Mohseni, Samira Abbasi, Sahereh Rafati, Roya Khakzad, Farnaz Haqiqi and several other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “My Desires” will run until January 13 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* A group of artists, including Shima Lesani, Tannaz Adli, Saeid Kebriai and Farnam Farshad, is showcasing their latest artworks in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until January 20 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

MMS

