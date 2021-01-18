Painting exhibit to raise funds for children with cancer

TEHRAN – A charity exhibition of paintings by 64 children will open online in Tehran to raise funds for children suffering from cancer.

The exhibition named “I Win” will open on the website of the Mahak Charity Society, a Tehran-based major medical center for children with cancer, on Friday, the organizer of the event, Tara Behbahani, announced in a press release on Monday.

“This exhibit provides a good reason to give a helping hand, to see the Mahak Medical Center for Children, which stands firm and upright, and to observe the hopeful faces of its children as they look to the future, and help with the high costs of treating their illnesses,” Behbahani said.

“The bright days of celebrating their victory over cancer and deleting the word ‘cancer’ from the encyclopedia of diseases is not too far off,” she noted.

“This is the 14th year we are organizing the charity exhibit for the benefit of the children with cancer. This year the exhibit was postponed and we decided to hold it online due to the pandemic,” she added.

The exhibit will be running for one week.

Behbahani has held the charity exhibition every year for the past 14 years, and the artworks have been created by children attending her painting classes.

All revenue from the exhibition will be donated to the Mahak Charity Society.

Photo: This combination photo shows a selection of paintings to be shown at the charity exhibition named “I Win”.

RM/YAW

