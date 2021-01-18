Petroleum museum to be established in southwest Iran

TEHRAN –A petroleum museum is scheduled to be established in the city of Gachsaran, southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The museum will be set up in an area of 12 hectares, and is planned to display the old tools, equipment, and objects related to the discovery and production of the crude oil and gas in the region, Majid Safai said on Sunday.

A budget of 43 billion rials (about $1 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the first phase of the project, the official added.

The Gachsaran oil field was discovered in 1928 and developed by the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. It began production of Crude oil in 1930. The total proven reserves of the Gachsaran field are around 52.9 billion barrels and production is centered on 560,000 barrels per day. The field is owned by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC).

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/AFM