Fariba Mohammadian named Iran volleyball vice president

TEHRAN – Fariba Mohammadian was named as deputy president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) on Monday.

She has already worked as Iran's Women's Deputy Minister of Sports and head of Iran Skate Federation.

“Regarding your experience in the women’s sports and with respect to Iranian girls’ capacity to improve, I hope you help the women teams to reach a medal within 2023,” IRIVF president Davarzani said.

Mohammadian replaced Mahnaz Shaddel who was working in the position as caretaker.

Iran’s women’s volleyball has been progressing fast in the recent years.

The Persians finished in fifth place in the 2018 Asian Club Championship in Kazakhstan.