Domestically-manufactured 3-cylinder engine unveiled

TEHRAN – Iran’s top auto maker Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) unveiled a domestically-made three-cylinder engine in a ceremony attended by senior officials including the Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini.

As reported by IRIB, the unveiling ceremony was also attended by the head of the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran, head of Iran’s Department of Environment, and some MPs, deputy industry and oil ministers, as well as the IKCO Head Farshad Moqimi.

Reducing fuel consumption, improving engine performance, reducing engine volume, consuming clean fuel and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are some of the main features of this national three-cylinder engine.

EF/MA