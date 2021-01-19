Rouhani to inaugurate Bid Boland Refinery on Thursday

TEHRAN- President Hassan Rouhani will inaugurate Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery through video conference on Thursday, the refinery’s managing director announced.

Mahmoud Amin-Nejad also announced the export of the fifth cargo of the refinery’s products on the eve of its official inauguration, IRIB reported.

While emphasizing that so far more than 300,000 tons of C2+ product has been produced in Bid Boland Refinery, he said that according to previous plans, this complex receives about 18,000 tons of feed per day from NGL 900 Plant.

He pointed out that due to sustainable production, about 11,000 tons of methane for domestic consumption is produced and injected into the country's gas network at the peak of consumption, and added that 1400 tons of ethane, 2,000 tons of LPG and 1300 tons of pentane is produced in this complex per day.

As the largest gas refinery project in West Asia with an investment of $3.4 billion, the Persian Gulf Bid Boland project is now underway and will be officially inaugurated on Thursday.

With the project reaching its full capacity in near future, this complex is expected to bring the country $700 million of revenue every year.

This project was recently nominated for the International Project Management Association (IPMA)’s Global Project Excellence Award at the energy sector.

Bid Boland Refinery, which was also awarded as the country's top mega project by the Ninth National Project Management Award, has been announced as one of the four final nominees for the IPMA’s 2020 Global Project Excellence Award in the energy sector.

Located in Behbahan County in southwestern Khuzestan Province, Bid Boland will have an annual production capacity of 10.4 million tons of methane, 1.5 million tons of ethane, one million tons of propane, 600,000 tons of gas condensates, and 500,000 tons of butane.

With the complete implementation of the mentioned project, the production capacity of sweet and other gases will increase, which will be used to feed petrochemical plants in Mahshahr and supply urban areas in the region.

