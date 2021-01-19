Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama has recently been published by Mehr-Andish Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Puria Hassani, Zahra Nurbakhsh, Omid Oshriyeh and Saeid Nikruz. Mehdi Sojudi-Moqaddam is the editor of the book.

The book contains a riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making—from the president who inspired us all to believe in the power of democracy.

In the stirring, highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from a young man searching for his identity to the leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.

Obama takes readers on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to the pivotal Iowa caucus victory that demonstrated the power of grassroots activism to the watershed night of November 4, 2008, when he was elected 44th president of the United States, becoming the first African American to hold the nation’s highest office.

Reflecting on the presidency, he offers a unique and thoughtful exploration of both the awesome reach and the limits of presidential power, as well as singular insights into the dynamics of U.S. partisan politics and international diplomacy. Obama brings readers inside the Oval Office and the White House Situation Room, and to Moscow, Cairo, Beijing and points beyond.



The readers are privy to his thoughts as he assembles his cabinet, wrestles with a global financial crisis, takes the measure of Vladimir Putin, overcomes seemingly insurmountable odds to secure passage of the Affordable Care Act, clashes with generals about U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, tackles Wall Street reform, responds to the devastating Deepwater Horizon blowout, and authorizes Operation Neptune’s Spear, which leads to the death of Osama bin Laden.

This beautifully written and powerful book captures Obama’s conviction that democracy is not a gift from on high but something founded on empathy and common understanding and built together, day by day.

Obama is the author of two previous New York Times bestselling books, “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope”, and the recipient of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize. He lives in Washington D.C. with his wife, Michelle.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land”.

