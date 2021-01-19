General Soleimani: Fighting globalism in the trenches

General Qassem Soleimani was the leader in the field for Iran’s effort to rid West Asia and North Africa of the scourge of terrorism. Soleimani achieved major successes against Western-backed mercenary groups in Syria and Iraq. This ended when Soleimani was assassinated in a drone attack on January 3, 2020, on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump. Officially, this assassination was lauded by Israel and the Saudi proxy government in Yemen.

The terrorist groups Soleimani was fighting were trained, equipped, and funded by the U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia, and their globalist allies. Their purpose is to destabilize Syria to encourage regime change in Damascus and coerce immigration (mainly to Europe). In Iraq, their purpose is to promote and maintain chaos to ‘justify’ the continuation of a U.S. military presence.

These mercenary terrorist groups are collectively known as Daesh, or as the Western mainstream media refers to them: ISIS, ISIL, or Islamic State (IS). The Western/Zionist mainstream media portrays these groups to Western news consumers as Muslim fundamentalists who will routinely and ruthlessly kill anyone who does not conform to their extremist ideologies. In reality, these groups are mercenaries fighting on behalf of the U.S./Israeli/Globalist Complex to advance their agendas.

General Soleimani was assassinated because he was interfering with the expansionist plans of the globalists. Another reason for this act is to provoke Iran into war against the United States on behalf of Israel and the globalist psychopathic elite.

The Western globalist powers, Israel, and their allies are led by criminal psychopaths who lack any moral restraint due to their innate mental pathologies and/or acquired Machiavellian nature. To cover up and mitigate their pathologies, they routinely attempt to moralize their actions by claiming to support justice and human rights around the world. Yet, on September 11, 2001 the U.S. attacked itself with Israeli impetus and then blamed it on fictional Muslim religious fundamentalists. They proceeded to use these false narratives to ‘justify’ invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq to extract their resources and to subjugate both nations into the emerging new world order. These agendas were given a significant boost in 2020 with the planned Covid-19 operation designed to trim the population and administer millions of toxic vaccines to the common public.

In the days following the assassination of General Soleimani last January, huge gatherings of mourners and protesters congregated in cities around the Muslim world to condemn this cowardly act and display unity and solidarity. A few weeks later the world would enter the throes of the Covid-19 operation that was designed to reset the world’s economy, introduce increased governmental powers to control the masses in lockstep fashion, and of course mass vaccinations.

Going into 2021, humanity is entering a major crossroads. We can either submit to the global psychopathic plans OR we can expose the pathological nature of the globalists and reverse course towards a direction beneficial to the empathic (non-psychopathic) majority that makes up about 99% of humanity. The vaccines they want everyone to receive are designed to alter human biology and likely induce lower birth rates. General Soleimani gave his life fighting against this insanity and proposed psychopathic dystopia.

On November 27, 2020 – Israel's Mossad conducted the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Moshen Fakhirzadeh on Iranian soil. This heinous act was again designed to again goad Iran into a war for Israel in which United States will do most of the fighting. Additionally, at least 5 Iranian scientists have been murdered by Mossad in the last several years.

The globalist psychopathic elites behind these operations have openly called for a one-world cashless economy, technocratic surveillance and control of the world’s populations, sharp depopulation, censorship of information, and mandatory injections in response to planned exaggerated pandemics. These elites are experts on human social psychology, having amassed this knowledge over many generations. Meanwhile, their incessant propaganda and disinformation campaigns have left in its wake a world confusion, false perceptions, economic manipulation, and anxiety for many; leaving the common masses in poor shape to fight back. The only way to avoid global dystopia is to study the psychology of the elite with twice the passion and accuracy than they have studied us. Knowledge is power, action is critical, and the time to act is slipping away.

In these crucial times, accurate information needs to get out to the people before information censorship makes it impossible and we are left only with a Western/Zionist disinformation monopoly. Only through accurate information and objective analysis, can empathic humanity create effective counterstrategies to fight this pathological scourge. The future of humanity is on the line. We also need more people with courage like General Soleimani who are willing to take action into the field against the agents, thugs, mercenaries, order followers, and enforcers of the pathological new world order.



*Walt Peretto is an American writer, researcher, analyst, and sociopolitical psychologist. He is a regular contributor to various media outlets and he writes for several online news magazines. He is also working on a new research project that will introduce the groundwork for sociopolitical psychology which is the study of the behaviors behind social systems and their interactions.



