New properties in Qom gain national heritage status

TEHRAN –A total of 21 historical monuments and aging structures, scattered across Iran’s Qom province, have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Monday in a letter to the governor-general of the central province.

Khadijeh Khatoon ancient hill, Brick Castel of Deir-e Gachin, Keshmiri Mansion, and Shams Abad cistern are on the list, which also includes Mohammadieh and Fatemieh mosques.

The country’s second-holiest city after Mashhad, Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage at the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

The city’s antiquity goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651) and several historical mosques, mansions, and natural sceneries have been scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

ABU/AFM