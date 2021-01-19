Ghana seeking Iranian medical services, medicine

TEHRAN – Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has expressed readiness to use Iran’s medical services and pharmaceuticals, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

On a trip to Ghana, Karim Hemmati, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), visited the IRCS medical centers in this country and discussed enhanced medical cooperation with Ghana's health minister during a meeting on Monday.

In this meeting, the two officials discussed medicine export from Iran to Ghana and obtaining the necessary licenses to sell Iranian pharmaceuticals in Ghana’s pharmacies.

Considering the high quality of Iranian medicine, reasonable prices, and also people's trust in these drugs, Ghana’s Ministry of Health committed to providing the necessary facilities for the registration and widespread distribution of Iranian medicine in the country.

It was also decided to issue a work permit for Iranian doctors to provide medical services to the people of Ghana.

Hemmati for his part said that IRCS’s humanitarian services in Ghana have been going on for more than 30 years, which will continue to be provided to Ghanaians in need.

IRCS operates as a humanitarian organization in the fields of rescue and relief in disasters, health, treatment, and rehabilitation, educating the public, youth, and volunteers, as well as the production of medicine and medical equipment, he explained.

Agyeman-Manu, for his part, appreciated Iran’s medical and humanitarian services, expressed readiness to cooperate with the IRCS in the fields of education, especially the training of doctors and nurses.

“We have long benefited from medical services of Iran, especially during the coronavirus outbreak, and the needy people of our country can always use these services,” he further highlighted.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists that provide services in the Ghanaian capital.

IRCS services worldwide

On January 13, Hemmati said that the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador, he stated.

The important point in establishing medical centers abroad is that all of these centers are self-governing and earn their income by providing services to patients in the mentioned countries,” he noted.

