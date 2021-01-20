“Bandar Band” named best at Kolkata Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Bandar Band” by Manijeh Hekmat from Iran has been named best film at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The film was screened in the official competition of the festival, which took place in the Indian city from January 8 to 15.

“Bandar Band” is about some Iranian women singers who are going to enter an unofficial competition in a coffee shop in Tehran.

Pregnant Mahla along with the other members of Bandar Band, her husband and one of their closest friends, start their journey to Tehran from a southern province just when they have lost all they had in a flood.

They still keep their hopes alive, although every road they take leads to a dead-end in a flood-stricken land. They intend to go to Tehran, but they wonder if it is just another turn around a vicious circle.

Also in the international competition section, “Blindfold” by Taras Dron from Ukraine received the special jury mention, and Artykpai Suiundukov from Kirghizia was named best director for “Shambala”.

In the national competition section, “The False Eye” by Rahul Riji Nair was named the best film, and Biswajeet Bora received the best director award for “God on the Balcony”.

“The Salt in Our Waters”, a co-production between Bangladesh and France by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, received the NETPAC Award.

“Highways of Life” by Amar Maibam was named the best Indian documentary, and the award for best Indian short went to “Dusk” by Ujjal Paul.

Photo: A scene from “Bandar Band” by Manijeh Hekmat.

