Iran Oil Show running in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 25th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show), which was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the country’s oil industry including the Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, IRIB reported.

The slogan of this year’s exhibition is "National Oil, Iranian Goods and Services" and it is held with the aim of introducing the latest achievements of the oil industry and presenting its future plans.

The three-day exhibition is held in full compliance with health and safety protocols and strict safety and social distancing procedures are followed to maintain the health of participants and visitors.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, only managers, businessmen, scholars, and experts are allowed to visit this year’s Oil Show.

The event covers a variety of oil industry areas, including upstream industries, universities and science centers, start-ups, and science and technology parks, petrochemicals and related industries, gas and related industries, pipes and tubes, valves, refining and distribution and related industries, rotary machines, as well as products exporters, and etc.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

Photo: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh speaks in the inauguration ceremony of Iran Oil Show.