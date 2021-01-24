“Flower, Tree and Forest Police” by Romain Puértolas appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French author Romain Puértolas’s “The Flower, Tree and Forest Police” (La Police des fleurs, des arbres et des forêts) has been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian Abolfazl Allahdadi.

A flower that everyone is looking for could be the key to the mystery that seized the small village of P.

Unusual and surprising, this jubilant literary investigation by Puertolas thwarts all codes.

During the heatwave of 1961, a police officer was sent on a mission to a small remote village. He must investigate the death of Joel, a 16-year-old whose body was found cut to pieces in a jam factory.

Born in 1975 Puértolas is most noted for the bestselling French novel “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe”, which has been translated into English and has become an international bestseller sold in 36 nations.

An audio version of the Persian translation of Romain Puertolas’s novel “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe” was released in 2019.

Published by Novin Ketab Gooya Publications, the audiobook has been narrated by actor Mir Taher Mazlumi.

The book has been translated into Persian by Abolfazl Allahdadi and published by Qoqnus Publications.

When the fakir, a professional con artist, arrives in Paris, he has just one goal: to get to Ikea. Armed with only a counterfeit hundred-euro note in the pocket of his silk trousers, he is confident that he has all he needs to thrive. But his plan goes horribly awry when he hides inside a wardrobe at the iconic Swedish retailer, the first in a series of accidents that will send him on a whirlwind tour across Europe.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Romain Puértolas’s novel “The Flower, Tree and Forest Police”.

RM/MMS/YAW