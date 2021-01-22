Gaza cultural week opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Gaza Symbol of Resistance Cultural Week opened at the Iranian Art Museum Garden in Tehran on Thursday.

A large number of artworks are on view in an exhibition during the cultural week, which has been organized by the Sarv Culture Center and Melal Cultural Centers with contributions from some Iranian organizations supporting the Palestinian people.

The cultural event has been organized to observe the anniversary of an Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which commenced on December 27, 2008, when Israel launched Operation Cast Lead, pounding the densely populated strip from the air, sea and land for 22 days. The Gazans had 1,417 dead, including 313 children, and more than 5,500 wounded.

