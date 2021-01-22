60,000 relics being re-arranged, documented in Iranian museum

TEHRAN – Some 60,000 relics and historical objects are being documented to be put in the right order in the Great Museum of Khorasan, which is located in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

“60,000 historical objects are being documented and re-arranged in the Great Museum of Khorasan,” CHTN quoted the deputy tourism minister, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, as saying on Thursday.

He made the remakes addressing the opening ceremony of a calligraphy fair and conference, which was held at the museum, which showcases relics from various segments of the rich Iranian history.

Mashhad is a traditional destination for travelers and pilgrims who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe to visit the imposing, massive holy shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims.

