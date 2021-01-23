Iran’s gas industry nearly self-sufficient: NIGC head

TEHRAN - Head of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said the country’s gas industry currently has almost no dependence on foreign sources for meeting its equipment needs, Shana reported.

“Fortunately, we have been able to take very positive steps for indigenizing the technology and knowledge for the construction of the equipment needed in the gas industry and currently we have the least dependence on foreign sources in this regard,” Hassan Montazer Torbati stated.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Iran Oil Show, Torbati said: “over the past years, the issue of supplying chemicals, mechanical parts and instrumentation has been pursued seriously in the country, and today we are happy to announce that in areas such as sheet production for gas pipes, which we had some problems, domestic production of metal sheets is on the agenda of our pipe production companies.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Torbati described Iran as a very favorable market in the field of the gas industry and said: "This market is also a good platform for domestic producers to introduce and offer their products.”

Despite the unjust U.S. sanctions, Iran has made considerable advances in science and technology in almost all areas during the past years, and as one of the main pillars of the country’s economy, the oil and gas industry have been at the top of the mentioned advancements.

Going hand in hand with the oil industry, the country’s gas sector has been enjoying drastic technological advances in recent years, and numerous knowledge-based companies, research centers, and institutes have become active to help the industry reach its goals of self-sufficiency.

The growth in the mentioned sector is so fast-pacing that according to Montazer Torbati the country’s gas industry will become completely self-sufficient within the next five years.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the country’s first Gas Tech Show back in December 2019, Montazer Torbati said, “In this process, we completely indigenize the technology and equipment required in the gas industry so that we won’t need to import any technology or equipment in all the industry chain from refining to distribution.”

EF/MA