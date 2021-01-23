Abdolhossein Zarrinkub’s book on Persian Sufism published in Russian

TEHRAN – Prominent Iranian scholar Abdolhossein Zarrinkub’s book on Persian Sufism has recently been published in Russian.

Translated into Russian by Nasim Mirzayev, “Research on Persian Sufism” has been introduced during a special ceremony at the National Academy Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The book has been published with contributions from the Iranian Culture Center in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Topchubek Turgunaliev, the president of the academy, praised the center’s efforts to publish the book, and said that it will be a useful source of information on Iranian Sufism for Russian-speaking scholars and those Sufism experts and researchers in Central Asia.

Iranian cultural attaché Parviz Qasemi also attended the ceremony and expressed his thanks for the contributions of the National Academy Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov made for the publication of the book.

He said that this is Zarrinkub’s third book has been published in Russian. Zarrinkub’s “Civilization of Islam” had previously been published in Kyrgyzstan, he added.

He announced Iran’s readiness to expand its cultural relations with the National Academy Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov.

The ceremony came to an end with screening a video about the life story of Zarrinkub and a speech by translator Mirzayev elaborating on his endeavors for rendering the book.

Zarrinkub, one of Iran’s foremost historians and literary critics, was a professor of the Faculties of Theology and Letters of the University of Tehran.

His prolific publications include “History of Iran after Islam”, “Two Centuries of Silence”, “With a Caravan of Silk”, “Literary Criticism”, “An Evaluation of the Legacy of Sufism”, “Poetry without Falsehood, Poetry without Mask” and “From the Street of the Debauched”.

He is also the writer of the essay “Persian Sufism in Its Historical Perspective”, which is based on a series of lectures he delivered at Princeton and the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1969-1970.

Photo: Copies of the Russian translation of Abdolhossein Zarrinkub’s book “Research on Persian Sufism”.

MMS/YAW



