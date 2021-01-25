Foolad to host Al Ain in 2021 ACL play-off

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Foolad will host Al Ain of the UAE in Ahvaz in play-off round of 2021 AFC Champions League.

Foolad General Manager Saeid Azari has said they will host the Emirati football team at the Foolad Arena on April 7.

Foolad, who finished third in the Iran league last season, will start the campaign with a match against Al Ain.

The 2021 AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs will be played from March 2021 to April 2021. A total of 19 teams will compete in the qualifying play-offs to decide the remaining eight of the 40 places in the group stage of the 2021 AFC Champions League.