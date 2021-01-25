Some 12,000 historical objects retrieved in 9 months

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have recovered 12,000 original historical objects from smugglers or illegal diggers over the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020), a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Sunday.

A total of 1953 culprits were detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, Amir Rahmatollahi said, Mehr reported.

In this connection, 5,246 fake objects were confiscated as well, the official added.

He also noted that 330 metal detectors, which were operated by unauthorized users, were seized in this regard.

Several exquisite and priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history, have been unearthed in various excavations in the country’s historical sites, and are mostly being kept in different museums.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations, embracing settlements dating back to 4000 BC.

It also hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, rich natural, rural landscapes as well as 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The name of Iran, formerly known as Persia, mostly conjures up the first Persian Empire, ruled by the Achaemenids (550 – 330 BC) and sites such as Pasargadae and Persepolis. However, there are tens of prehistorical sites as the Burnt City in Sistan-Baluchestan, Tepe Sialk in Kashan, Susa and Chogha Zanbil in the Khuzestan province and Ecbatana in Hamedan which predate the Achaemenid period.

From a wider point of view, Iranian history can be divided into Pre-Islamic and Islamic eras. The Medes unified Iran as a nation and empire in 625 BC. The Islamic conquest of Persia (633–656) that put an end to the mighty Sassanid Empire (224–651) was a turning point in the history of the nation.

ABU/