Widespread arrests & dozens of police injured in pro-Navalny protests in Russia

Russian police have arrested more than 3,300 people who rallied in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Saturday. The US Embassy in Moscow posted a series of ‘protest routes’ marking the locations where demonstrators planned to meet on Twitter. Later, Russia’s Foreign Minister said, “Hypocrisy is a tool of US diplomacy that has become especially dangerous during the Covid-19 pandemic,” adding “Take care of your own problems and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other nations.”