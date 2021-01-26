Saipa crowned champions of Iran volleyball league

TEHRAN – Saipa claimed the title of the 20th edition of Iran Women’s Volleyball Super League on Tuesday.

Saipa defeated Shahrdari Qazvin in straight sets (25-7, 25-12, 25-17) in Iran Volleyball Federation’s hall in Tehran to win the title for the second successive year.

Mahsa Saberi tallied a game-high 16 points for Saipa and Aylar Saeidi registered six points for Shahrdari Qazvin.

The 20th edition of Iran Women’s Volleyball Super League started with eight participating teams. The competition was originally scheduled to be played with 14 teams but eight teams took part under observing severe health protocols in a centralized venue.

The teams are drawn in two pools of four teams. Saipa, Shahrdari Qazvin, Exxon Tehran and Sarvghamatan Babol are in Pool A and Zob Ahan, Khojasteh Eslamshahr, Paykan Tehran and Setaregan Fars are in Pool B.

Zob Ahan are the most decorated team in Iran Women’s Volleyball Super League, winning the title six times.