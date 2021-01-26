Philanthropists donate $2b to health sector

TEHRAN – Iranian benefactors contributed a total of 80 trillion rials (nearly $2 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to the health sector over the past 11 years, the head of the Association of Health Donors has said.

There are 56 health charities in 300 cities of the country, which play an important role in the provision and equipping of medical infrastructure, Hossein-Ali Shahriari said, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Benefactors active in the health sector are involved in developing and constructing state hospitals and charitable centers and clinics, improving emergency rooms, supplying medical equipment and medication, he explained.

Mohammad Hadi Ayazi, deputy health minister for social affairs in July 2018 said that some 70,000 philanthropists are active members of over 600 non-governmental organizations in the health sector.

There are several healthcare facilities providing charity care in the country, including some 875 health care centers, 400 clinics, and 40 hospitals, he stated.

The Association of Health Donors was established in 2010 as a non-governmental organization to identify and organize donors active in the country's health sector and planning to properly use the assistance and public participation to health priorities.

