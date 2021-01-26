Alireza Jahanbakhsh needs more rest

TEHRAN – Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh could be two weeks away from a return to action, Albion coach Graham Potter said.

He will miss Wednesday’s game with Fulham due to an ongoing hamstring problem, The Argus reported.

The issue is different to the one which affected him early in the season.

“Alireza had a feeling in his hamstring against Newport County. He is probably a week-and-a-half away, maybe two weeks,” Potter said.

“But he is making good progress. I’m disappointed for him and for us,” he added.

Jahanbakhsh has struggled for game time this season under Graham Potter and the 27-year-old was quoted recently as saying he is at a point in his career he has to “play a lot more and have better conditions.”

The Iranian international signed from AZ Alkmaar in 2018 for a then club-record fee of £17m but has since endured a frustrating time in the Premier League on the south coast.