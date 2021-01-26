Zakzaky case adjourned again

The hearing of the case against Sheikh Zakzaky and Mallimah Zeenah has been adjourned again, this time until 8 and 9 March.

IHRC is deeply concerned for the health of both Sheikh, whose health continues to deteriorate, and Mallimah, who tested positive for Covid-19.

IHRC Chair Massoud Shadjareh said:

“It is clear that there is something other than the processes of law at work here. The couple need to be released immediately and these trumped up charges thrown out of court.”

Meanwhile, a peaceful rally organized by supporters of Nigerian cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Abuja was attacked by security forces.

The protest rally was held on Monday against Sheikh Zakzaky's arrest and trial. Those attending the protests called for the immediate and unconditional release of Zakzaky, who is the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife.