Former Iran and Persepolis midfielder Minavand dies
January 27, 2021 - 23:34
TEHRAN – Former Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Mehrdad Minavand passed away aged 45.
Minavand died Wednesday night after a battle with COVID-19.
He had been hospitalized at the Laleh Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) in Tehran last week.
Minavand started his career at Tehran based football club Pas in 1994 but joined Persepolis a year later.
The left winger also played for Austrian club Sturm Graz and Charleroi from Belgium before returning to Persepolis once again in 2002.
Minavand was a member of Iran national football team in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.
He also won a bronze medal with the Persians in the 1996 AFC Asian Cup.
Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.
