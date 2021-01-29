19 idle industrial units revived in Ilam Province

TEHRAN- As announced by the head of Industry, Mining and Trade Department of Ilam Province, in the west of Iran, 19 idle industrial units have been revived in the province since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020).

Mentioning his department’s efforts for reviving the idle units in the province, Reza Mohammad Rahimi said that the stagnant units returning to the production cycle, in addition to realizing a resilient economy and boosting production, will help create jobs and improve the living condition of the people of this province.

The official also said that new investment makings are welcomed in the province.

Mohsen Salehinia, the previous head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), had said that providing liquidity is the main issue for many of the country’s production units, so based on the arrangements made, these units can receive part of their needed liquidity through bank facilities.

"Currently, the share of the country's production and industrial units in receiving bank facilities is about 31 percent and it is necessary to allocate a larger share of banking facilities to the country's production and industry," he had stated.

MA/MA