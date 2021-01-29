What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Shirin Gallery 1 is playing host to an exhibition painting by Hamed Noruzi entitled “Sting Therapy”.

Majid Sadeqinejad is also showcasing his latest collection named “Return” in an exhibit at Shirin Gallery 2.

The exhibitions will run until February 11 at the galleries located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Morteza Asadi is underway at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until February 13 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Shahram Karimi is on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until February 18 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* An exhibition paintings by Kasra Golrang is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Plants in Continuance” will continue until February 9 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Sadaf Hesamian is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until February 11 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Ensieh Akbarzadeh is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until February 10 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Photo

* An exhibition of photos by Mehdi Mirbaqeri, Hassan Karimzadeh, Ali Bustan, Saleh Tasbihi, Sirus Taslimi, Alireza Anushfar and a number of other photographers is underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Photographists” will run until February 9 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Mehdi Dashti, Mohsen Karami, Mamak Hejazi, Ehsan Nasri, Ali Khaleq, Iraj Shafei and dozens of other artists are on view in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until March 3 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Works by Tabib Aram, Mohammad-Hossein Khatamifar, Amir-Hossein Radai are on display in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Kind” will continue until February 16 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Atashzad Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Zahra Samkhanian, Ainaz Abbaspur, Aida Sadeqi, Sogol Fadai, GHolamreza Khalili, Fatemeh Bateni and several other artists.

The exhibit will run until February 2 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

