Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine beats UK variant

TEHRAN – The first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine proved effective on the United Kingdom mutated virus, Hassan Jalili, director of COVIRAN BAREKAT vaccine research group has stated.

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was unveiled and injected into three volunteers during a ceremony on December 29, 2020. So far, 35 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Since one of the capabilities of any effective vaccine is being able to protect the body against virus mutations, the blood plasma of the first three volunteers who received the domestic vaccine was tested, he explained.

“The volunteers have received the vaccine in two stages, so it was expected that their blood plasma fights the virus,” Jalili added.

Tests have shown that the vaccine can successfully neutralize the mutated virus, he highlighted, Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

