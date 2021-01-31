500 transport, urban development projects to be inaugurated within 3 weeks

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday his ministry is going to inaugurate 500 projects worth 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) within the next three weeks, on the occasion of Ten-Day Dawn (this year from January 31 until February 10).

Eslami made the announcement on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of several development projects at Mehrabad International Airport.

Every year, during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, numerous infrastructure projects are inaugurated or commenced to mark the development of the country after the Islamic Revolution.

EF/MA