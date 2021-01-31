Yemen's Ansarullah welcomes Italy’s decision to block arms exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

The popular Houthi Ansarullah movement has praised Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which have been waging a devastating war on impoverished Yemen for years.

“Italy’s announcement to stop selling weapons to countries that launch aggression against Yemen is a positive step, which contributes to protecting civilians and supporting the peace process,” Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Ansarullah spokesman, wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page late Friday.

Earlier Friday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said, “Today I am announcing that the government has revoked the authorizations underway for the export of missiles and aircraft bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.”

He added, “[This is] an act that we considered due, a clear message of peace coming from our country. For us, respect for human rights is an unbreakable commitment.”

According to Press TV, Italy’s Peace and Disarmament Network, a campaign group, hailed the move as “historic” and said the move would stop the supply of at least 12,700 bombs.

It “puts an end, once and for all, to the possibility that thousands of ordnance manufactured in Italy could strike civilian facilities, cause casualties among the population or contribute to worsening the already serious humanitarian situation”, the group said.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden paused arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE as part of his administration review of the exports.