Envoy says Iran not optimistic about Biden’s policy towards Yemen

TEHRAN- Hassan Irlou, Iran’s ambassador to Yemen, has said he is not optimistic about the U.S. new policy on the war-torn Yemen, according to Fars news agency.

“The U.S. is a great Satan & we are not optimistic about what they say," Irlou tweeted on Friday.

He said the new American administration may have a different approach toward Yemen, but Tehran will not trust it.

The envoy expressed hope that, with the divine help, the people of Yemen will continue their victories against the Saudi-led aggression.

Irlou made the remarks in reaction to the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who has said Joe Biden is going to put an end to the U.S. support for offensive operations in Yemen.

In relevant remarks in January, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, strongly condemned the U.S. inclusion of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen on the list of terrorist groups, expressing concern about deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Khatibzadeh stressed the Trump administration's move in its final tense days in office was rejected by the international community and international circles, “but was hailed by a handful of warmongers.”

If the new U.S. administration seeks to reconsider its failed policy in the Yemen crisis, it will need to abandon the decision and look realistically at the facts in Yemen, he added.

He also called for stopping political and military supports for the war in Yemen, including bans on selling arms by certain countries such as the U.S. to Saudi Arabia and self-proclaimed coalition.

The spokesman noted that the U.S. administration and State Department under Donald Trump had spared no effort to fan the flames of war in Yemen, make the war continue, and block every single path to the political settlement of the crisis.

EE/PA