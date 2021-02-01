“About Average” by Andrew Clements at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Andrew Clements’ “About Average” has recently been published by Afarinegan Publications.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Amir Heidari Bateni.

Jordan Johnston is average. Not short, not tall. Not plump, not slim. Not blond, not brunette. Not gifted, not flunking out. Even her shoe size is average. She’s ordinary for her school, for her town, for even the whole wide world, it seems.

But everyone else? They’re remarkable. She sees evidence everywhere - on TV, in movies and magazines, and even in the email blasts that fill her inbox. Tremendously talented. Stunningly beautiful. Wildly gifted. And some of them are practically her age!

Jordan feels doomed to a life of wallowing in the vast, soggy middle. So she makes a goal: By the end of the year, she will discover her great talent. By the end of the year, she will no longer be average. She will find a way to become extraordinary, and everyone will know about it!

Can average be amazing? The bestselling author of “Frindle” shows that with a little kindness, it can.

Then Marlea Harkins, one of the most popular girls in school, and most definitely the meanest, does something unthinkable, and suddenly nice, average Jordan isn’t thinking average thoughts anymore. She wants to get back at Marlea! But what’s the best way to beat a bully? Could it be with kindness?

Called “a genius of gentle, high concept tales set in suburban middle school” by The New York Times, bestselling author Andrew Clements presents a compelling story of the greatest achievement possible—self-acceptance.

Clements (1949–2019) was the author of the enormously popular “Frindle”. More than 10 million copies of his books have been sold, and he was nominated for a multitude of state awards, including two Christopher Awards and an Edgar Award.

His popular works also include “Troublemaker”, “Extra Credit”, “Lost and Found”, “No Talking”, “Room One”, “Lunch Money” and more. He was also the author of the “Benjamin Pratt and the Keepers of the School” series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Andrew Clements’ “About Average”.

