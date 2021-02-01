Three Iranian shorts to compete in Italy’s Cefalu festival 

TEHRAN – Three Iranian short films with the central themes of immigration will be competing in the Cefalu Film Festival, which will be running from May 1 to August 31, producer Peyman Shahmohamamdi announced Monday.

The movies are “The Blackout”, “Mostafa” and “My Father”.

“The Blackout” by Mojtaba Mirshekari centers on a wealthy man who visits an art gallery, and following some mysterious events, he suddenly becomes the subject of one of the paintings.

“Mostafa” and “My Father” are both directed by Alireza Teymuri.

The South Regional Film Organization and the Swedish Institute Film have collaborated in producing “Mostafa”.

The film shows an Afghan man who lives with his family in Iran. None of them have identity cards and this creates problems for them.

“My Father” also depicts an Afghan family and the problems they face as immigrants in Iran.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for “The Black Out”, “My Father” and “Mostafa”.

