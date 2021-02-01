Three individuals arrested for illegal excavations

TEHRAN – Iranian police have arrested three people while committing illegal excavations at an ancient site in Choram county of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The culprits have been surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, Heshmatollah Baqeri said on Monday.

Choram is famous for its historical fortress, which dates back to the Islamic era and was inscribed on the National Heritage List in 2002.

The southwestern province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

