Crazy Body director Yasser Khaseb gives nod to national heroes in “Sky Wall”

TEHRAN – Yasser Khaseb, director of the Iranian theater troupe Crazy Body, plans to acknowledge national heroes and those people who sacrificed themselves for the country in a performance entitled “Sky Wall”.

The physical theater performance will be staged at Tehran’s Azadi Tower on Thursday at 6 pm.

The actions have been designed by stuntman Amir Badri and Khaseb is the sole actor of the performance.

Crazy Body is best known for its performance “Mud”, which has been staged in numerous countries.

The latest performance was the 2nd edition of the BotTala Rangamela, a local theater festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh in December 2016.

In the play Khaseb’s co-performer Hamid Etemedi, in the role of a sculptor, forms Khaseb out of mud. Caked in dirt, Khaseb is poured from a barrel and shaped, and ultimately asserts himself before the artist.

The troupe has also produced “Mysterious Gift”, which was performed at several international events, including the 1st International Monodrama Festival, which was organized in Paphos, Cyprus in October 2017.

The performance features the story of birth to death of a human being. The physical theater meets mime, puppetry and contemporary dance in this witty piece about birth, death and the relationship with the “other”.

They also performed the play at the IMPACT International Theater Festival, which was organized in the Canadian city of Ontario in September 2019.

Crazy Body has also contributed to charitable activities.

In May 2019, when villages, towns and cities all over the country were flooded following heavy rainfall, the troupe implemented a drama therapy project in the flood-stricken regions to keep people’s spirits up.

All members of the troupe covered themselves with mud to perform “Mud Face” in villages across Khuzestan Province.

“Concurrent with the performances, relief aid was also dispatched to the regions raising additional hope among the flood-impacted families,” Khaseb said at that time.

“Helping to boost the spirits of children and young adults was our main concern,” he added.

Photo: Yasser Khaseb rehearses for “Sky Wall” in an undated photo.

